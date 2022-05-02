Advertisement

Preston County man arrested for alleged attempted homicide

Paul William Shaffer
Paul William Shaffer(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Masontown man was arrested after officers said he stabbed another man on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a stabbing on Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said the victim was stabbed and the perpetrator, Paul Shaffer, 32, of Masontown, left the scene on foot.

Witnesses on the scene described to officers what Shaffer looked like, and he was located a short distance from where the incident took place with a pocket knife that appeared to have blood on it.

Officers said one of the witnesses had surveillance footage of Shaffer brandishing a knife just after the stabbing.

Shaffer also said several times “I had no choice,” according to officers.

Shaffer has been charged with malicious wounding and attempt to commit homicide. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Roof torn off social services building
‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Car goes into WVa river; 3 killed, including firefighter
Tracey Hamby
Woman charged in Morgantown murder to appear before grand jury
Parsons Police Finds New Form of Meth thanks to Child
Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

Latest News

Aaron Lewis (Courtesy photo)
Concert at Clarksburg Amphitheater rescheduled
Storm damage at Hazel's House in Morgantown
NWS: Winds that tore roof off Morgantown building likely 90-100mph
Forbush
‘Brave, soft-hearted man’: Fiancé, community mourn death of volunteer firefighter
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, May 1
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, May 1