Preston County man arrested for alleged attempted homicide

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Masontown man was arrested after officers said he stabbed another man on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a stabbing on Friday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said the victim was stabbed and the perpetrator, Paul Shaffer, 32, of Masontown, left the scene on foot.

Witnesses on the scene described to officers what Shaffer looked like, and he was located a short distance from where the incident took place with a pocket knife that appeared to have blood on it.

Officers said one of the witnesses had surveillance footage of Shaffer brandishing a knife just after the stabbing.

Shaffer also said several times “I had no choice,” according to officers.

Shaffer has been charged with malicious wounding and attempt to commit homicide. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

