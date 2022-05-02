Advertisement

Residents in Morgantown clean up after heavy storm

A powerful storm caused severe damage to the Morgantown area.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A powerful storm caused severe damage to the Morgantown area, especially Ashton Estates.

Residents were shocked the storm caused so much damage.

Many trees fell over and the power went out.

“It started off as typical dark clouds rolling in. Then all of a sudden in turned into a, what we here in Ashton call microburst. They usually occur every 6 to 7 years. We are now finishing up cutting up a tree from the storm where it got knocked down,” said resident Archie Humphreys.

Residents say the wind was heavy and it was hailing, but the storm only lasted about 20 minutes.

Humphreys says he’s just thankful no one was hurt.

“Happy everyone is okay. We had some kids outside playing in the neighborhood, so they got to shelter and was safe. After that you just take a day off from work help your neighbors,” said Humphreys

As bad as the storm was the power was only out for a short time.

“The power was out for just a couple hours. The power company did a really good job considering what the road looked like coming here. It looked like a war zone with all the trees and everything over the lines. They did a great job,” said Humphreys.

Residents of Ashton Estates walked around the neighborhood assessing the damage.

One resident even had a tree go right through his sliding glass door.

They now look to repair the damages the storm has caused them.

Humphreys says he talked to his neighbors about the damage.

“Some have went to work and some haven’t come out yet, so the ones I’ve talked to I think they are waiting for estimates from insurance companies,” said Humphreys.

Clean up services have started around the neighborhood picking up debris.

