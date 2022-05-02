Sanctuary hopes to save the horses but needs volunteers

Renick, W.Va. (WVVA) - Horses in need of a place to go will soon have just that in Greenbrier County, with ‘Almost Heaven Horse Sanctuary’.

What started as a passion for horses between Gail and her daughter Audrey has now become a start up for a safe-haven for retired, abused, neglected, and abandoned horses.

Gail is not only bringing a home to horses but she has also brought someone who never would have come to West Virginia a new love for it.

“I am actually born and raised in Connecticut so I’m a little ways away from home, about 700 miles but I couldn’t sit behind a desk my whole life. So I quit my last job as much as I loved it and I was looking for something outdoorsy to do and I needed something to keep my body moving and I just happened to find an equine assistant job that was going to be here,” said Sophia Daddario, an Equine Assistant for the sanctuary.

They have a few horses ready to be moved to the sanctuary and they will officially be up and running once their fence is finally up.

“I’ve loved horses since I was 4, horses have done a lot for me in my life, I’ve had a lot of challenges in my life that horses were really there for as my therapy and my friend,” said sanctuary founder, Gail Gentile.

Gentile’s daughter developed brain cancer when she was 18 years old and after a 5 year battle she passed away and Gail wanted to honor her memory of horses in someway. After purchasing the 400 acre abandoned farm they found a overflowing hidden spring that will now be dedicated to Audrey as a memorial garden.

Gentile and her assistant have a long road ahead of them and they know they can’t do it alone and are asking for assistance.

“We are looking for volunteers and we are looking for donations. We are doing a pretty amazing job ourselves, but it’s ourselves. There is a lot of work to be done. This is an abandoned farm, we are trying to bring back and clear out and clear the pastures, so we really really need help,” said Gentile.

The horses get moved to the sanctuary May 17, so any help before then would be greatly appreciated Gentile said.

They have some horses ready to be moved like Sugar Plum who is a dwarf pony and a foal, Misty, who as abused and also starved with a baby by her side.

Almost Heaven Horse Sanctuary is hoping to be the largest horse sanctuary on the east coast.

If you want to volunteer or know more about their sanctuary you can visit their website or visit them on Facebook.

