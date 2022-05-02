Warming Up with Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Week’s Warm-Up takes us out to Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse to catch up with the three seniors that have committed to Davis and Elkins Women’s Lacrosse: Morgan Rodgers, Madison Jones and Chloe Travelstead.

Rodgers is a feeder on the a team, a unique position that you don’t see all the time, “I think it’s like a really rare position, a lot of teams don’t have it, they kind of act like a quarterback behind the goal, and they really set the tone for the whole game so I think it’s really exciting and it’s really cool that I get to play it,” said Rodgers.

The past four years have been great ones for Rodgers, “It’s meant a lot, we’ve done a lot as a team, we’ve grown as a team but it’s been really special to help grow the sport in the state, and give a lot of people a new understanding of lacrosse,” she said.

Travelstead touched on some of her strengths out on the field, “Major strengths is definitely draw control and defensive stops in the midfield area and I personally think I’m very fast and can get to one side of the field to the other and just getting the ball back and making goals, said Travelstead.”

With two state championships during the girl’s high school careers, they have started to build an expectation for future Polar Bears, It means a lot, being able to be out here with my team everyday, and building up the program and building something bigger than just the sport and building a community out, a lacrosse community and just trying to bring home state championships,” said Travelstead.

Jones is excited for the next step: playing in the Senators’ uniform, “Mainly just having a few of my girls come with me to play in college, it’s really an honor to go to Davis and Elkins, and I’m just really excited to meet a bunch of new girls,” she said.

But there’s has some memories she will always remember, like dropping the bucket of water on Coach Jon Cain’s head following their state championship win her freshman year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.