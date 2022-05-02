Advertisement

Woman charged in Morgantown murder to appear before grand jury

Hamby
Hamby(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman charged with murdering a man in Morgantown is set to appear before a grand jury.

Tracy Hamby, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Matthew Vaughn, 32, of Charleston, on March 3.

Officers responded to a dispute on Van Gilder St. where they say they found Vaughn with a gunshot wound to the shoulder area.

Hamby waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

She’s scheduled to appear Thursday in circuit court.

