Advertisement

25 flamingos, 1 duck killed by wild fox at Smithsonian National Zoo

A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and...
A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and one duck.(Smithsonian National Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Smithsonian National Zoo is mourning the loss of 25 American flamingos and one northern pintail duck that were killed by a wild fox that broke into their outdoor habitat.

The zoo says staff discovered the massacre early Monday morning and saw the fox before it escaped the habitat.

The zoo says staff inspects the integrity of the enclosure multiple times a day and saw no areas of concern in the habitat Sunday afternoon.

It said there was a metal mesh breach where the fox entered, and staff have reinforced the metal mesh around the exhibit.

Live traps have been now been set around the area to catch predators.

The flock, which originally had 74 flamingos, has now been moved to an indoor barn and the ducks are in a covered, secure outdoor space.

Three more flamingos were injured in the attack but survived and are being treated by veterinarians.

The zoo is calling it a “heartbreaking loss.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Roof torn off social services building
‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion...
What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home
A draft opinion reveals the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.
SCOTUS draft opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade