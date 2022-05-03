The Bridge becomes first GameChangers Sports Complex in state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - GameChangers will soon be expanding its operations beyond school districts and grow its reach into the sports complex center space.

Beginning in June, GameChangers will expand from the Harrison County School District to include The Bridge Sports Complex, the first designated facility in the state.

The mission of GameChangers is to educate the community about pursuing healthy, drug-free lifestyles.

The Bridge will assist in this mission by providing the community’s youth an outlet for recreation that will allow them to rise above the influence of drugs.

West Virginia currently leads the nation in opioid deaths, with 42 out of 100,000 residents dying annually from drug overdoses, 82% of which involve opioids.

The Bridge is excited to assist in breaking the cycle of addiction and preventing young people from turning to illicit substances.

To celebrate receiving this distinction, The Bridge will host the GameChanger Tailgate: Family Fun Extravaganza at the Citynet Center on June 3rd starting at 5:00 PM and ending with a spectacular firework display.

The event will be free of charge and will include games, competitions and tournaments, live DJ, and food. There will be giveaways and grand prizes available. Former NFL player Ryan Leaf will attend the event as keynote speaker.

