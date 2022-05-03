Bridgeport’s annual spring cleanup underway

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Bridgeport Spring Cleanup began Monday, May 2 and runs through May 13, according to Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr. The project, done through the services of Waste Management, has up to $20,000 budgeted, she said.

“We hire Waste Management to do this cleanup for all residents in Bridgeport,” said Kerr. “The residents can put anything out that they want, outside of certain hazardous and prohibited items, to get rid of at no charge to the residents.”

The rules are simple for pickup. Residents are asked to put place items at the end of their driveway or curb for pickup. If not in those areas, the items will not be picked up. So far, those rules as the prohibited items have not led to any issues of significance.

“This is very well received, and it comes at a time when nicer weather is here, and people are wanting to rid their house of what they would consider junk items. This is the perfect opportunity for residents to get rid of unwanted items that, in many ways, can help keep trash down in the city,” said Kerr. “It keeps the city clean and free of debris and the residents get to their homes tidy.”

The prohibited items include the following: appliances containing freon; asphalt, cement, concrete; automobile parts; batteries; construction waste; dead animals; demolition waste; dirt and rocks; free flowing liquids; gasoline; hazardous waste (as defined by any State DEP or EPA listing); industrial waste; infectious waste; medical waste; paint, oil, chemicals, pesticides; propane tanks; scrap metal; sewage sludge; and yard waste.

Click HERE for the days each street will see waste picked up from Day 1 through Day 6.

Click HERE for the days each street will see waste picked up from Day 6 through Day 13.

