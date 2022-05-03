Advertisement

Buckhannon-Upshur finishes out regular season with a 15-5 win over University

By Casey Kay
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur finished out their regular season schedule against University, taking the victory 15-5.

Madison Greene impressed for the Buccaneers, showcasing her speed and shooting capabilities over the Hawks.

The Bucs sit first in teh WVSLA-West ahead of playoffs, finishing with a 12-0 conference record and 15-1 overall.

University has one game remaining in the regular season, traveling to John Marshall this Wednesday.

