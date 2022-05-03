Community mourns loss of firefighter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The community is mourning the loss of a firefighter and father.

John Forbrush died trying to save a woman and her daughter from drowning.

Many are remembering him as a hero.

John Forbush, a 24 year old firefighter of the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department, drowned Sunday.

He jumped in the cold water of the Elk River to save a women and her daughter, who’s vehicle was submerged in the river.

Forbush spent some of his time at the central West Virginia outreach center and the central West Virginia riding club.

He also owned his own diesel mechanic shop.

Luke Malensek couldn’t believe the news when he heard his friend had died.

“Just shocked. It’s a tragedy. He was defiantly a hard worker. I mean not many 24 years old own their own diesel mechanic shop. He was very community minded. He was a volunteer firefighter as early as he could be,” said Malensek.

Forbush had been a volunteer firefighter at Gassaway for 4 years.

Family meant a lot to Forbush.

He leaves behind his fiancé and 13-month-old daughter.

Authorities have ruled the deaths a murder-suicide and say the woman intentionally drove into the river.

Malensek says not many people would put their life on the line to save a stranger and says his friend died a hero.

“John even if he knew the reason why she drove into the river. He still would have jumped in. Especially to save that little girl,” Maelnsek said.

The community will now pray for John and his family.

“I know that our church that I pastor we are praying for John’s family. For his fiancé and their baby girl and just for the whole community at this time,” said Malensek.

A GoFund me has been setup to help the family.

The deaths are under investigation by the Braxton County sheriff’s department and the West Virginia State Police.

