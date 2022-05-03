Advertisement

Curran pitches perfect game in Doddridge County’s 14-0 rout of Tygarts Valley

Kenna Curran: 5 IP, 13 K, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB
Doddridge County softball wins 14-0 over Tygarts Valley
Doddridge County softball wins 14-0 over Tygarts Valley(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Kenna Curran started Doddridge County’s postseason in dominant fashion - with a perfect game.

Curran and the No. 1 Lady Dogs shut out Tygarts Valley 14-0 in five innings. The sophomore struck out 13 batters across the five innings, allowing zero hits, runs or walks.

Doddridge County advances to face South Harrison in the winners side of the bracket Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Tygarts Valley will see Clay-Battelle at 5 p.m. Both games will be played at Doddridge County.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Roof torn off social services building
‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Forbush
‘Brave, soft-hearted man’: Fiancé, community mourn death of volunteer firefighter

Latest News

Buckhannon-Upshur girl's lacrosse takes down University 15-5
Buckhannon-Upshur finishes out regular season with a 15-5 win over University
Ritchie softball shuts down Williamstown 10-0
Ritchie County shuts out Williamstown, 10-0
Liberty softball wins 24-1 over Elkins to kick off postseason play
Liberty collects huge win over Elkins to kick off postseason play
South Harrison softball wins 10-1 over Clay-Battelle
South Harrison gets it done in five innings in sectional battle with Clay-Battelle