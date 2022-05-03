Curran pitches perfect game in Doddridge County’s 14-0 rout of Tygarts Valley

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Kenna Curran started Doddridge County’s postseason in dominant fashion - with a perfect game.

Curran and the No. 1 Lady Dogs shut out Tygarts Valley 14-0 in five innings. The sophomore struck out 13 batters across the five innings, allowing zero hits, runs or walks.

Doddridge County advances to face South Harrison in the winners side of the bracket Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Tygarts Valley will see Clay-Battelle at 5 p.m. Both games will be played at Doddridge County.

