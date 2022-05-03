Advertisement

Early Harbert three-run homer helps lift Bridgeport over RCB

Indians secure road win over Flying Eagles, 7-4
Bridgeport baseball
Bridgeport baseball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Christopher Harbert got the Indians going with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and Bridgeport held onto the momentum the rest of the way.

The Flying Eagles got on the board in the fourth with an RBI single from Nick George, but Bridgeport responded with a Phil Reed solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

Byrd made an effort at climbing back, but the Indians secured the 7-4 road win.

