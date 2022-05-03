Advertisement

Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman

(Source: Raycom Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man is accused by Harrison County officers of stealing thousands from a 74-year-old Bridgeport woman.

In June 2021, the elderly woman paid John Travis Swan, 42, of Fairmont, $2,076 for car parts to fix her vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Since May 2021, officers said Kerns had also given Swan other payments totaling $4,900, but he allegedly made excuses over several months for why he was not able to work on the woman’s car.

Officers made contact with Swan in October 2021, and when asked about the money he had been given by the woman, officers said he “bought the parts from a junkyard but sold them on eBay.”

Swan allegedly told officers he had no proof of the transactions on the parts he sold on eBay before agreeing to speak with officers at the Bridgeport Police Department to give a written statement.

The report says Swan never showed up to provide a statement and did not answer phone calls from police.

Swan has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, defined as a person older than 65. He is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Roof torn off social services building
‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Forbush
‘Brave, soft-hearted man’: Fiancé, community mourn death of volunteer firefighter

Latest News

Storm damage at Hazel's House in Morgantown
Hazel’s House of Hope issues statement on storm damage
Road signs in Weston.
WVDOH cracks down on work zone safety
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV Weather for Monday Evening May 2, 2022
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide