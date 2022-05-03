Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man is accused by Harrison County officers of stealing thousands from a 74-year-old Bridgeport woman.

In June 2021, the elderly woman paid John Travis Swan, 42, of Fairmont, $2,076 for car parts to fix her vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Since May 2021, officers said Kerns had also given Swan other payments totaling $4,900, but he allegedly made excuses over several months for why he was not able to work on the woman’s car.

Officers made contact with Swan in October 2021, and when asked about the money he had been given by the woman, officers said he “bought the parts from a junkyard but sold them on eBay.”

Swan allegedly told officers he had no proof of the transactions on the parts he sold on eBay before agreeing to speak with officers at the Bridgeport Police Department to give a written statement.

The report says Swan never showed up to provide a statement and did not answer phone calls from police.

Swan has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, defined as a person older than 65. He is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.