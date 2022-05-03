First Free Play Freedom Day announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Swim season is not that far away, and one local event will kick off summertime in style.

The first Free Play Freedom Day sponsored by Freedom Kia will be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park on Friday, May 20th from 1-7pm.

Everyone will receive free admission to the kids pool and splash pad in addition to prizes, food trucks, live music and a chance to win a summer membership to the Aquatic Center

We want to bring kids where they can gather and hang out and have fun,” said Mike Lee, Owner of Freedom Kia of Morgantown. “We know that with the cost of everything going on right now, it’s expensive. People just don’t have any extra cash laying around to take their kids to events. So, we wanted to partner with them and let’s do something great for the community here in Morgantown.”

Look for more Free Play Freedom Days at other fun locations throughout the summer.

