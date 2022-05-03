Advertisement

Florida teen to run a mile in honor of Braxton County firefighter

A Florida teen is running a mile to honor a West Virginia firefighter who died in the line of duty.
John Forbush from the Gassaway Fire Department
John Forbush from the Gassaway Fire Department(Facebook: Short Gap Volunteer Fire Company)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida teen is running a mile to honor a West Virginia firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Zechariah Cartledge, 13, has run hundreds of miles to honor first responders who have been killed while serving.

On Wednesday, he’ll run another one in remembrance of John Forbush, a volunteer firefighter from Gassaway who died Sunday trying to save a woman and her eight-year-old daughter from a car that had gone into the Elk River.

Authorities say they believe the woman intentionally drove into the water and are ruling the deaths a murder-suicide.

Zechariah, of Orlando, started the non-profit Running 4 Heroes in 2019, when he was just 11 years old. Since then, he’s done runs to honor first responders across the country.

The run for Forbush will mark Zechariah’s 1,228th mile.

You can find more information about Zechariah and Running 4 Heroes by clicking HERE.

