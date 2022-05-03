Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces record surplus for April

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for April 2022 came in at $253 million over estimate.

This is the all-time state record surplus for any single month in West Virginia history, according to Gov. Justice.

“This is one of the most momentous economic announcements in the history of our state,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s beyond amazing. It’s breathtaking just how good this is.”

April 2022 collections of $791.5 million were 46.6% ahead of prior year receipts.

Ten months through Fiscal Year 2022, year-to-date collections of more than $4.758 billion are $993 million above the YTD estimate; breaking the all-time state record for total surplus through the month of April.

“To put our total numbers for the year into perspective, think about this: our Rainy Day Fund was established in the early 1990′s. After 30 years of effort, we’ve just got it to the point where it’s right at $1 billion,” Gov. Justice said.

YTD collections are 18.9% ahead of where they were last April.

April also saw additional state records broken for personal income tax collections.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Roof torn off social services building
‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Forbush
‘Brave, soft-hearted man’: Fiancé, community mourn death of volunteer firefighter

Latest News

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County Grand Jury returns May indictments
Governor Justic
Gov. Justice signs 15 Special Session bills into law
Monongalia County Justice Center
Monongalia County magistrate publicly admonished