Gov. Justice announces record surplus for April

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for April 2022 came in at $253 million over estimate.

This is the all-time state record surplus for any single month in West Virginia history, according to Gov. Justice.

“This is one of the most momentous economic announcements in the history of our state,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s beyond amazing. It’s breathtaking just how good this is.”

April 2022 collections of $791.5 million were 46.6% ahead of prior year receipts.

Ten months through Fiscal Year 2022, year-to-date collections of more than $4.758 billion are $993 million above the YTD estimate; breaking the all-time state record for total surplus through the month of April.

“To put our total numbers for the year into perspective, think about this: our Rainy Day Fund was established in the early 1990′s. After 30 years of effort, we’ve just got it to the point where it’s right at $1 billion,” Gov. Justice said.

YTD collections are 18.9% ahead of where they were last April.

April also saw additional state records broken for personal income tax collections.

