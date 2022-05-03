Gov. Justice signs 15 Special Session bills into law

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has signed a total of 15 bills that were passed during the recent special legislative session.

Of the 15 bills, one bill Governor Justice highlighted is HB 217, a supplemental appropriation for $250 million to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, managed by the West Virginia Water Development Authority. The funds will provide matching grants to municipalities for use in upgrading infrastructure such as water and sewer systems.

“This bill is going to allow us to take a huge step forward improving water and wastewater systems in communities across the state, providing more reliable and efficient utilities where they’re needed most,” Gov. Justice said. “Unfortunately, we still have places where access to these utilities isn’t as reliable as it should be. It’s a problem that goes back decades – long before I walked in the door as Governor. But, with this funding, we are going to make a difference.”

The following are the other 14 bills passed in the Special Session:

HB 210 - Permit the use of air rifles when hunting

HB 212 - Include family court judges in the Judges’ Retirement System

HB 214 - Update the prescriptive authority of physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses

HB 215 - Create a special revenue account known as the Military Authority Reimbursable Expenditure Fund

HB 216 - Increase the multiplier for use in determining accrued benefit in the West Virginia Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System

SB 2001 - Relating generally to funding for infrastructure and economic development projects in state

SB 2003 - Relating to service credit, retroactive provisions, and refund of accumulated contributions for certain members of PERS

SB 2004 - Allow retirants in PERS to designate irrevocable special needs trust as beneficiary

SB 2005 - Authorize the Commissioner of Workforce West Virginia to create Unemployment Compensation Insurance Fraud Unit

SB 2006 - Adjust the qualifications for members of boards, commissions, and other entities

SB 2007 - Amend the definitions in WV Real Estate License Act to distinguish the activity of a salesperson from the entity designated by him or her to receive compensation that is payable to the salesperson.

SB 2008 - Create a program to raise voluntary donations to the West Virginia University Rifle Team by including the option on an electronic application for hunting or fishing license.

SB 2009 - Establish alternative educational opportunities for elective course credit

SB 2013 - Codify state, criminal offenses relating to operation aircraft and codify procedures relating to collection and use of evidence therefor

“I thank the West Virginia Legislature for … all of their work during the recent special session,” Gov. Justice added.

Gov. Justice announced that he would call a special session, coinciding with April Legislative Interim Meetings, to give the Legislature the opportunity to address bills from the regular session that were vetoed for purely technical reasons, among additional legislation.

