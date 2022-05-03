Harrison County Grand Jury returns May indictments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury returned nearly 70 indictments for the month of May.

An indictment is only an accusation. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty.

The Grand Jury returned 69 indictments in Harrison County. The following are notable indictments that were returned.

Antonia Gerrard Brock, 28, of Capitol Heights, Maryland 3 Counts: Breaking and entering 2 Counts: Grand larceny 1 Count: Fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others

Davonta Dion Brogdon, 29, of Detroit, Michigan 2 Counts: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 2 Counts: Transport of a controlled substance into State 1 Count: Transportation of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine into State 2 Counts: Conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance 1 Count: Conspiracy to deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine

Drake Dodson Williams, 31, of Southgate, Michigan 2 Counts: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 2 Counts: Transport of a controlled substance into State 1 Count: Transportation of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine into State 2 Counts: Conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance 1 Count: Conspiracy to deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine

Crystal Janeane Efaw, 40, of Nutter Fort 3 Counts: Child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury

Derek Neil Efaw, 37, of Nutter Fort 3 Counts: Child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury

Eric Leggett, 40, of Clarksburg 1 Count: Sexual Assault in the Second Degree 1 Count: Sexual Assault in the Third Degree 1 Count: Use of Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian Custodian or Person in Position of Trust 1 Count: Abduction of Person 1 Count: Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 1 Count: Possession of Material Visually Depicting Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Quinn M. Lyons, 48, of Clarksburg 3 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Aaron Michael Mayfield, 33, of Shinnston 1 Count: Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Crystal Fawn Mayfield, 25, of Shinnston 1 Count: Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Michael A. Menendez, 31, of Mt. Clare 1 Count: Possession of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Robert Lee Powell, Jr., 58, of Shinnston 6 Counts: Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

Adam Michael Rhodes, 28, of Clarksburg 1 Count: Fleeing or Attempting to Flee from Law Enforcement by Means Other Than Use of a Vehicle 1 Count: Driving a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration of Greater than Fifteen Hundredths of One Percent 1 Count: Attempted Malicious Assault 1 Count: Battery on a Governmental Representative 1 Count: Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer

David Wayne Rockhold, 54, of Waverly 1 Count: Soliciting a Minor Via Computer

Nathan Gregory Selmon, 38, of Arnoldsberg, West Virginia 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others

Christopher Todd Timmins, 43, of Clarksburg 2 Counts: Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian Custodian or Person in Position of Trust 1 Count: Attempted Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian Custodian or Person in Position of Trust

Kemit Ryan Vilar, 30, of Rivesville 1 Count: Distribution of Obscene Matter to a Minor 1 Count: Distributing and Exhibiting Material Visually Depicting Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 1 Count: Soliciting a Minor Via Computer

Christopher Cole Watkins, 28, of Worthington 2 Counts: Child Abuse Resulting in Bodily Injury



Click here to view all 69 indictments. An indictment is only an accusation. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.