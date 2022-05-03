Advertisement

Hazel’s House of Hope issues statement on storm damage

Storm damage at Hazel's House in Morgantown
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A type of severe thunderstorm called a microburst caused extensive damage to Hazel’s House of Hope on Sunday.

As a result of this, officials say more than 30 people were evacuated.

First responders and multiple agencies were able to provide vital assistance to those affected by the damage.

In the release, officials say the Monongalia County Board of Education deployed school buses to relocate residents to alternate housing accommodations. The Salvation Army provided food distribution, and Morgantown City Police provided campus security and assistance during this incident.

Because of the swift action by all involved, officials said no injuries occurred in the incident.

Below is the statement in its entirety from Hazel’s House of Hope.

On Sunday, May 1, Monongalia County experienced a severe thunderstorm and a straight-line wind event known as a microburst, which caused extensive damage to Hazel’s House of Hope. As a result, more than 30 individuals were evacuated.

Emergency personnel, including the Morgantown Fire Department, Fire Marshal, Code Enforcement, West Virginia Regional Response Team, and Monongalia County EMS were onsite to provide first response. Members of the Bartlett House, the City of Morgantown, and the County Commission, along with numerous other community and agency members, provided vital assistance.

The Board of Education deployed Monongalia County School Buses to relocate residents to alternate housing accommodations. The Salvation Army provided ongoing food distribution. Morgantown City Police provided campus security and assistance during this incident.

Because of the swift action from these organizations, as well as countless other individuals, no injuries occurred in the incident. Construction crews and restoration teams from March-Westin, Mountain Property Management, Sutter Roofing, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, Dominion Energy, and Monument Cleaning and Repair acted quickly to assess the damage and began cleanup and repairs.

The social service agencies located at Hazel’s House of Hope provide assistance to those individuals experiencing issues such as food insecurities, unsheltered homelessness, substance use disorders, and alcohol dependence.

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting any of the service providers located at Hazel’s House of Hope are encouraged to contact:

Bartlett Housing Solutions - bartletthousingsolutions.org

Catholic Charities of West Virginia - catholiccharitieswv.org

Lauren’s Wish - laurenswish.org

Salvation Army of Morgantown West Virginia - salvationarmypotomac.org/morgantown

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties - www.unitedwaympc.org

Hazel's House of Hope - Morgantown

