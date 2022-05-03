Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A complex low-pressure system is making its way eastward today, bringing instability to West Virginia. Depending on how much is seen, some thunderstorms will be intense. This afternoon, we start with a few showers, which most won’t produce much rain. Besides that, expect mostly cloudy skies, with southwest winds of 10-15 mph and temperatures in the low-80s, more like June than early-May. Then after 7 PM, we start seeing scattered showers and storms push into our region. Some of these showers and storms will produce heavy rain and even gusty winds, especially in the northernmost counties of NCWV, they could last slightly longer. So the Storm Prediction Center has most of West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, with the northernmost counties under a Slight Risk, i.e. a few short-lived, but scattered, thunderstorms are possible. So we are watching for that, but make sure to have plans in place just in case. These scattered showers and storms continue until after midnight, when most of the rain leaves. Afterwards, they transition to lighter rain showers that last until tomorrow morning. By the time the rain leaves, expect around 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some locations, which could lead to slick spots on some roads. So give yourself some extra time on the roads. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a warm, stormy day.

Tomorrow, any leftover rain should be gone by late-afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and only a slight chance of sprinkles. Winds will be light and come from the northwest, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overall, tomorrow will be cloudy but mild. On Thursday, skies will be partly sunny, and warmer air starts flowing into our area. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s, so it will be a good day to go outside. The nice weather lasts until Friday, when a complex low-pressure system pushes showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms, into our area throughout the day. So expect a few springtime downpours at times. Rain showers and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend, although there are variances as to how long the rain chances last. So the weekend will be soggy at times as well. Temperatures will also drop into the 60s over the weekend. In short, today will bring the potential for storms, tomorrow will be cloudy but much calmer, and more rain chances and mild temperatures are expected as we approach the weekend.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning, but we stay dry until the late-afternoon and early-evening hours, when rain starts to move in. Some of these showers and storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even small hail, which could impact your evening commute. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, more like June than early-May. Overall, expect a summer-like afternoon, with storms in the evening. High: 82.

Tonight: Most of the showers and storms are done before midnight, but a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms will push in overnight (although they should not be a strong as this afternoon and evening). By the time the rain is done, we’re looking at about 0.5″ of rain in some areas. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, it’s a mild, rainy night, with some storms. Low: 61.

Wednesday: Rain showers should be done after the morning, and by the afternoon, we’re just left with cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. High: 67.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect filtered sunshine at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s, which is seasonable for early-May. Overall, a nice day to head out. High: 75.

