JT Daniels signs with West Virginia football

Officially transfers to the Mountaineers after April 13 announcement
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Almost a month after the announcement JT Daniels would be transferring to West Virginia, it’s official.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt senior signed with the Mountaineers Tuesday, beginning what is guaranteed to be a battle for the quarterback position this summer.

Daniels spent two seasons each with the University of Southern California and the University of Georgia, going 7-0 as a starter for the latter between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

WVU currently has a full room at quarterback, including the three on scholarship who received the most snaps in the spring game - Garrett Greene, Will “Goose” Crowder and Nicco Marchiol.

