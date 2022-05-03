Liberty collects huge win over Elkins to kick off postseason play

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty showed they are here to fight in the Class AA Region II, Section I tournament.

The Mountaineers scored no less than five runs each inning during their four inning effort to come away with a huge 24-1 win over the Tigers.

In total, Liberty put up 16 hits over Elkins. Emma Kyle totaled four RBIs, Destiny Coble and Weekley each brought in four runs for the Mountaineers.

