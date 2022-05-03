Advertisement

Liberty collects huge win over Elkins to kick off postseason play

The Mountaineers secured 16 hits on the day
Liberty softball wins 24-1 over Elkins to kick off postseason play
Liberty softball wins 24-1 over Elkins to kick off postseason play(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty showed they are here to fight in the Class AA Region II, Section I tournament.

The Mountaineers scored no less than five runs each inning during their four inning effort to come away with a huge 24-1 win over the Tigers.

In total, Liberty put up 16 hits over Elkins. Emma Kyle totaled four RBIs, Destiny Coble and Weekley each brought in four runs for the Mountaineers.

