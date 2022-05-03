Monongalia County magistrate publicly admonished

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Judicial Investigation Commission of West Virginia has publicly admonished Monongalia County Magistrate Phillip Gaujot.

This is the second magistrate in north central West Virginia to be publicly admonished this week, following the admonishment of Harrison County Magistrate Mike Weiss.

According to the Judicial Investigation Commission, Gaujot, who was elected in May 2020 and took office on Jan. 1, 2021, violated five rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The first complaint against Gaujot came in November 2021 when he allegedly made inappropriate comments to the media and used vulgarity to police regarding a case in which Morgantown Police Captain Solomon thought the bond was set too low.

In that case, the report says the defendant was charged with severely damaging several police cruisers. Captain Solomon and Gaujot made comments to the local press on the subject. Gaujot made comments that he “gave the defendant a low bond to make sure ‘the department gets restitution’” and that the department had “beaten up on the defendant.”

In a sworn statement, Gaujot alleges that he thought that the interview was “mostly off the record” and that the media misquoted him several times. However, he did admit that the comments he made were inappropriate.

After the comments, Gaujot scheduled a meeting to speak with Morgantown Police Chief Powell, part of which Captain Solomon was present for. At one point, officers told the Commission that Gaujot “was belligerent and shouted vulgarities at Captain Solomon” and his behavior “was so bad that Captain Solomon left the meeting to diffuse the situation.” Chief Powell also alleges that he had to threaten to have Gaujot removed before he would calm down.

In a sworn statement, the Commission says that Gaujot admitted to being “livid” but said it was “just men being blunt in an attempt to work through their differences.”

The second complaint against Gaujot centers around a bond amount set for a mother involved in a crash that caused injury to several children. When setting the mother’s bail, which was a requested bond of $250,000, Gaujot thought she “should be given a Personal Recognizance bond.”

Captain Tichnell threatened to dismiss the charges against the mother and refile more serious charges if Gaujot set a PR bond, according to the Commission. Captain Tichnell allegedly threatened Gaujot with “going to the press and filing a judicial ethics complaint.” Tichnell also claimed that Gaujot repeatedly responded in a vulgar manner.

In a sworn statement, Gaujot said that Captain Tichnell was emotional on the phone and believed that his “tone, demands and threats were out of line.” Gaujot did admit swearing to Tichnell and that his conduct was inappropriate.

The Commission found that Gaujot violated the following Code of Judicial Conduct rules:

Compliance with the law

Confidence in the judiciary

Avoiding abuse of the prestige of judicial office

Decorum, demeanor and communication with jurors

Judicial statements on pending and impending cases

The Commission says that the formal discipline was not essential as Gaujot had no prior disciplinary actions, but the violations were serious enough to warrant a public admonishment.

Gaujot has until May 9 to object the findings. If he objects, formal charges will be filed with state Supreme Court.

