Procession information for John Forbush

The procession will leave Charleston at 9 a.m.
John Forbush from the Gassaway Fire Department
John Forbush from the Gassaway Fire Department(Alexis Gross / gofundme)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The procession to return firefighter John Forbush to Braxton County will take place tomorrow, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

The procession will leave Charleston at 9 a.m. from Bigley Ave. and get on I-77 before proceeding onto I-79 Northbound.

Officials say the procession will follow I-79 North to Braxton County. Once in Braxton County, the procession will take Exit 62 and turn right onto Route 4 and proceed into Gassaway.

The procession will end at Roach Funeral Home, located at 708 Braxton Street in the Town of Gassaway.

Fellow responders and citizens are encouraged to be on the overpasses along the route to honor Forbush.

