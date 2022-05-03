Ritchie County shuts out Williamstown, 10-0

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County may have been ranked below Williamstown for the Class A Region I, Section II, but they didn’t play like it.

The Rebels got off to a hot start with three runs in the top of the first. With Lillie Law not allowing a single run in the circle, Ritchie County soared to a 10-0 victory to start off the postseason.

Ritchie County secured 16 total hits, Chaslyn Jones, Marissa Jeffrey, Kiarra Weekley, Karissa Weekly, Olivia Dodd and Jayci Gray all recorded multiple hits for the team.

The Rebels did not tally a single error in the field.

