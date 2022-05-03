Robinson Grand preparing for a busy month

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is preparing for a busy month of May that will be filled with concerts, films, dance recitals, and private events.

April was an exciting month at the historic theatre in downtown Clarksburg. Audiences filled the seats to see country music legends The Oak Ridge Boys and Pam Tillis, as well as the West Virginia Dance Company.

“Somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 people came through the doors of the Robinson Grand in April,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s consulting program manager. “As we move into May and dance recital and graduation season, my guess is that number is only going to go up.”

May programming begins on Friday, May 6 with a 7:00 p.m. showing of La Bamba. This event is a part of Clarksburg’s First Friday festivities. To celebrate the film’s 35th Anniversary, the Grand is hosting a “View & Brew.” All beer purchased from the concession stand will be half-priced.

Later in the month, Big Time Entertainment is bringing Country and Bluegrass Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder to downtown Clarksburg on Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are over 70% sold out for Ricky Skaggs at this point,” said Young. “With over three weeks to go till the show, if people wait too long, they are going to miss an incredible concert.”

The Robinson Grand will be busy for the rest of the month with three commencement ceremonies, three dance recitals, and a wedding.

“I don’t think people realize just how many private rentals we get, especially in the spring,” said Young. “This is why we are currently making announcements about our fun summer happenings like Gone in 60 Seconds and Captain Fantastic.”

Stay up to date with all of the programming coming to Clarksburg by visiting therobinsongrand.com. Tickets for all public events can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855)-773-6283.

