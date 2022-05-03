Samuel Richard McDonough, 55, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born July 27, 1966, a son of Elizabeth “Betsy” Armstrong McDonough and the late Joseph P. “Joe” McDonough. Sam was employed by WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital for 10 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling to Las Vegas and the beach, golfing, and the Buffalo Creek Canoe Race. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and playing horseshoes. His son was his best friend and he was a friend to everyone he knew. Sam is survived by his son, Joseph R. McDonough and his fiancée Ashley Shingleton of Fairmont; his sisters, Edee Foley and her husband Raymond of Fairmont, and Leah King and her husband Jamie of Fairmont; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Sam was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick I. McDonough and his wife April Barnett McDonough. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

