Advertisement

Samuel Richard McDonough

Samuel Richard McDonough
Samuel Richard McDonough(Samuel Richard McDonough)
By Master Control
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Samuel Richard McDonough, 55, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022.  He was born July 27, 1966, a son of Elizabeth “Betsy” Armstrong McDonough and the late Joseph P. “Joe” McDonough. Sam was employed by WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital for 10 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling to Las Vegas and the beach, golfing, and the Buffalo Creek Canoe Race. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and playing horseshoes. His son was his best friend and he was a friend to everyone he knew. Sam is survived by his son, Joseph R. McDonough and his fiancée Ashley Shingleton of Fairmont; his sisters, Edee Foley and her husband Raymond of Fairmont, and Leah King and her husband Jamie of Fairmont; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Sam was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick I. McDonough and his wife April Barnett McDonough. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Roof torn off social services building
‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV

Latest News

Douglas Adam Evans
Douglas Adam Evans
James Alan Genin, MD
James Alan Genin, MD
Margaret P. “Margie” (Purkey) Rollins
Margaret P. “Margie” (Purkey) Rollins
Jacob Paul “Jake” Campbell
Jacob Paul “Jake” Campbell