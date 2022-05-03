Advertisement

South Harrison gets it done in five innings in sectional battle with Clay-Battelle

Hawks stay in winners bracket with 10-1 win over Cee Bees
South Harrison softball wins 10-1 over Clay-Battelle
South Harrison softball wins 10-1 over Clay-Battelle(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison stay within the Class A Region II Section 2 winners bracket with its 10-1 win over Clay-Battelle, while the Cee Bees fall to the losers bracket.

The Hawks scored two runs in each of the first three innings, then followed in the fourth with another four. Clay-Battelle was only able to get one run on the board in the top of the fourth.

South Harrison moves on to face Doddridge County Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Clay-Battelle sees Tygarts Valley at 5 p.m. Both games will be played at Doddridge County.

