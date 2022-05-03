Tornado Watch issued for parts of NCWV
The watch expires at 9pm.
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in West Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.
This is due to possible strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
The following counties are included in the tornado watch:
- Brooke
- Doddridge
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Marion
- Marshall
- Mason
- Monongalia
- Ohio
- Pleasants
- Ritchie
- Tyler
- Wetzel
- Wirt
- Wood
Damaging winds and hail are expected to be the greatest threat with these storms.
The Tornado Watch is active until 9:00 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.