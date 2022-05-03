Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in West Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

This is due to possible strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

The following counties are included in the tornado watch:

Brooke

Doddridge

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Marion

Marshall

Mason

Monongalia

Ohio

Pleasants

Ritchie

Tyler

Wetzel

Wirt

Wood

Damaging winds and hail are expected to be the greatest threat with these storms.

The Tornado Watch is active until 9:00 p.m.

