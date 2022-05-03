Advertisement

Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of north-central West Virginia.
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tornado watch has been issued for parts of north-central West Virginia.

The following counties in our area are included:

  • Doddridge
  • Harrison
  • Marion
  • Monongalia
  • Ritchie
  • Tyler

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are expected to be the greatest threat with these storms.

The tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

