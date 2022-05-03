Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A tornado watch has been issued for parts of north-central West Virginia.

The following counties in our area are included:

Doddridge

Harrison

Marion

Monongalia

Ritchie

Tyler

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are expected to be the greatest threat with these storms.

The tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.