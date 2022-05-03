Advertisement

US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs

U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.(Facebook/Ukraine's State Border Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Service dogs in Ukraine are getting some much-needed protection from the United States.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior said that U.S. police dog trainers are providing canine body armor for some of the Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.

The ministry said now the four-legged assistants will be more protected in dangerous areas.

The vests do not interfere with movement, and protect dogs from debris, weapons and bullets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Roof torn off social services building
‘Living hell for 20 minutes’: Storm damages Morgantown, rips roof off building
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Luis Eduardo Martinez-Otero
1 dead, 1 arrested in Preston County shooting
Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV

Latest News

FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and his...
Norman Mineta, 1st Asian-American Cabinet secretary, dies
A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and...
25 flamingos, 1 duck killed by wild fox at Smithsonian National Zoo
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion...
What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home