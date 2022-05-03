W.Va. lawmakers react to Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday night, a draft opinion was leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court that suggests it may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to the Associated Press.
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion before ordering an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”
If the ruling were overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions to the state level.
Rep. David McKinley believes that there is a moral obligation to be the voice for innocent unborn children.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the leaker wants to destroy the Supreme Court.
President Joe Biden also weighed in on the leak, saying that the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the court not overturn Roe. While emphasizing that he couldn’t speak to the authenticity of the draft, Biden said his administration is preparing for all eventualities for when the court ultimate rules and that a decision overturning Roe would raise the stakes for voters in November’s heated midterm elections.
“If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Biden said. “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.