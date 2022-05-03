W.Va. lawmakers react to Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday night, a draft opinion was leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court that suggests it may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to the Associated Press.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion before ordering an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

If the ruling were overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions to the state level.

Rep. David McKinley believes that there is a moral obligation to be the voice for innocent unborn children.

For nearly 50 years, the federal decision of Roe v. Wade has threatened the lives of unborn children. As a consistently pro-life conservative, I believe we have a moral obligation to be the voice for innocent unborn children. The Supreme Court has taken an important step to correct this decades-old error and I applaud their decision to protect the lives of innocent unborn children. Leaking the draft decision is an unprecedented and clear attempt to intimidate the Justices to reconsider their vote. This is unacceptable and reflects the extreme lengths the far-left is willing to go to influence the high court.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the leaker wants to destroy the Supreme Court.

The leak of the Dobbs draft opinion is absolutely outrageous on every single level. It not only undermines future U.S. Supreme Court decisions, but it’s clear that the leaker wants to destroy the institution of the Supreme Court itself. Leaks like this absolutely cannot happen. This incident must be investigated thoroughly and the leaker exposed and punished for this reckless act. The leaked opinion is considered a draft, not a final opinion. As such, it is premature to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court decision on West Virginia. As West Virginians know, I’m strongly pro-life and have called for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. In the amicus brief that we joined in Dobbs, West Virginia argued that the court should allow states to decide how restrictive they can act regarding abortion. When the Supreme Court’s final opinion is published, we will weigh in more formally and work closely with the legislature to protect life in all stages as much as we legally can under the law.

President Joe Biden also weighed in on the leak, saying that the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the court not overturn Roe. While emphasizing that he couldn’t speak to the authenticity of the draft, Biden said his administration is preparing for all eventualities for when the court ultimate rules and that a decision overturning Roe would raise the stakes for voters in November’s heated midterm elections.

“If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Biden said. “And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

