W.Va. Supreme Court visits Braxton County

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students from Webster and Braxton County got to hear arguments from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia heard 3 arguments on Tuesday.

High school students study the cases and the West Virginia court system ahead of the arguments.

Students then attend the argument they studied and question the attorneys who argued the case.

The students also had lunch with the justices.

“It’s apart of the educational process. it gives them a better understanding as to the government and hopefully a better understanding and have more confidence in the court system and understand how their government works,” said Circuit Court Judge Jack Alsop.

New Justice C. Haley Bunn joined the court on the bench for the first time at the event.

