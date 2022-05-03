WVDOH cracks down on work zone safety

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A day at work for West Virginia Division of Highways Equipment Operator Craig Howell could have been worse. He was hit by a car while flagging traffic in Weston on April 28.

Howell said a man was turning onto Route 33 from Court Avenue struck him in the back of his right leg. Luckily Howell was not severally injured.

“A little sore my leg is scratched up, but I will be fine,” Howell said.

WV DOH State Safety Officer Shane Hudnall explained that this incident was just one example of why to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

“They’re working the line literally everyday between traffic and work zone. Make it personal. Make it feel as if that was your loved one out there. You want them to come home to you,” Hudnall said.

Hudnall explained that drivers needed to look further in front of them for any other indicators that could be hazardous.

“When we are out in a work zone, typically your route has changed in some way or shape or form. You have to pay extra attention to make sure. We might be diverting you to a different area or a way to get where you are going,” he added.

Hudnall said that the DOH was working with local law enforcement across the state on an initiative to crack down on these violations in safety zones.

