The City of Clarksburg looks to residents while updating the city’s comprehensive plan

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Roughly every ten years, the City of Clarksburg works to update their comprehensive plan.

The city kicked off a series of meetings on May 3 to talk about the comprehensive plan and what changes could be made in the city.

Economic Development Director John Whitmore said the plan allowed the city to continue growing and regulating land.

He explained the meetings were an open house format. Residents were able to talk with Whitmore to voice concerns or ask questions. or they could write down their

They could also write their concerns on one of the sheets provided by the development team.

“Having citizen engagement and having residents come out. It is the secret sauce they create. That makes it something that works,” he explained.

Whitmore said there was no deadline for completing this plan. So he wanted to ensure when it was established. The city got the most information possible.

“Instead of having forums where individuals complain or bring problems. This is an opportunity to be proactive and identify solutions to things that may be occurring or potential problems that are emerging,” Whitmore added.

Whitmore said there were more meetings to come.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.