Couple from Harrison County donates $1.8 million to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A $1.8 million gift to West Virginia University from Harrison County natives Kimberly and Rusty Hutson, Jr., aims to bolster education, health care and outreach efforts to aid residents across the state.

The Hutsons’ contribution provides $1 million to support namesake fellowships in experiential learning and applied service at the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, $400,000 to aid the West Virginia Faith Community Nursing Initiative at the School of Nursing, and $400,000 to expand personalized care for neuroscience patients and their families at the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.

“Kimberly and I are thrilled to give to these three quality programs at WVU,” Rusty Hutson said. “We have been blessed as a family, and we are passionate about giving back to our home state that we love so much. These gifts are strategic for us as a family, as we look to assist in enhancing quality health care for rural areas of the state as well as provide support for the world-class Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.”

Rusty and Kimberly Hutson were both raised in Harrison County and graduated from Fairmont State University, where they earned degrees in accounting and nursing, respectively.

Rusty Hutson worked in the banking industry for 13 years before co-founding Diversified Energy in 2001. He now serves as CEO of the company, building upon a family history in the oil and natural gas business that dates to the early 1900s.

Kimberly Hutson worked as a registered nurse before becoming a full-time mom to the couple’s four children.

The Hutsons’ gift was made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University, in conjunction with WVU Day of Giving.

