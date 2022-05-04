Advertisement

‘It’s just tragic’: Procession held for firefighter killed during rescue attempt

Volunteer firefighter with the Gassaway Fire Department John Forbush, 24, died Sunday trying to save a mother and daughter after a vehicle plunged into the Elk River.
John Forbush
John Forbush(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a fallen firefighter was escorted from Charleston to a funeral home in Gassaway Wednesday morning.

Volunteer firefighter with the Gassaway Fire Department John Forbush, 24, died Sunday trying to save a mother and daughter after a vehicle plunged into the Elk River.

Following the incident, authorities confirmed the deaths of Latonya Bell, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio, and her daughter Havana Pipkins, 8 were the result of a murder-suicide.

Forbush died while attempting to save them from the vehicle.

He leaves behind a fiancé and 13-month-old daughter.

Hundreds of people lined I-79 overpasses and the streets of Gassaway to pay their respects.

“It really hits close to home,” said Noah Allen, Assistant Chief of the Wilard’s Fire Dept. “We’re from the neighboring county and we still consider him a brother so, it’s just tragic losing one of your own especially doing what they love doing.”

Family and friends say what Forbush loved doing was helping others.

He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, who was also a firefighter.

Forbush’s grandmother, Ruth Ann Samples, raised him.

Besides being a firefighter, she says Forbush had many passions.

“He loved tractors and he loved his books,” she said. “He loved horses.”

Forbush owned a diesel workshop in the town where he would regularly help out with maintenance work on the firetrucks for the department.

His grandmother says Forbush loved God and had strong faith.

She says he died doing what he loved, and will be remembered as a hero.

“He had a heart for people,” she said. “And if he was in a situation where someone needed help he wanted to help them.”

A funeral service will be held Tuesday at the Gassaway Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. 5 News confirmed with his fiancé that the fundraiser is legitimate and that she and his daughter will be the recipients of the money.

