Lincoln uses strong sixth inning to get past Liberty in sectional matchup

Bases-clearing double from Emily Robey cements Cougar win
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln got out to an early 4-0 lead over Liberty in the first round of the Class AA Region II Section 1 matchup and while the Mountaineers were able to cut into it, the Cougars still got it done.

Liberty came powering back with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to make it a one run game, but a bases-clearing double from Emily Robey in the sixth cemented the win for the Cougars.

Lincoln will face Philip Barbour in the winners side of the bracket Wednesday, while Liberty will see Robert C. Byrd for a chance to stay alive in the section.

