Loma Fae Hawkins Skinner, 85, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday April 30th, 2022 in her home in Junior, WV surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 20th, 1937 in Mabie, WV to Obed and Edith Hawkins. She was a 1955 graduate of Coalton High School. On June 28th, 1958 she married the love of her life, Albert Harvey Keith Skinner, who survives her. Together they shared seven children, Barbara Fisher and husband Jim; Danny Skinner who proceeds her in death; Christina Wright and husband Dave; Randy Skinner and wife Maritza; Pamela Moore; Charles Skinner and wife Mary; and Mark Skinner and wife Kimberley. They shared 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren who were the joy of her life. She enjoyed going on daily drives with her husband Keith, often stopping on the way to visit her family. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow. In lieu in flowers, donations can be sent to St Jude’s Hospital. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Loma Fae Hawkins Skinner. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

