Mon Power begins tree-trimming to prevent outages

(KY3)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power has begin its tree-trimming program for 2022 and plans to clear vegetation around nearly 5,200 miles of power lines.

This is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance service reliability for West Virginia customers.

Officials say maintaining proper clearances and removing dead or diseased trees around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages.

Since launching the annual tree-trimming program in 2014, Mon Power has cleared vegetation along more than 31,000 miles of power lines and trimmed more than 3.7 million trees.

Mon Power says total customer outage minutes have dropped by more than 40% since 2015, including during major storm events.

“Vegetation management is crucial to our reliability efforts and one of the most effective ways we can reduce the impact of tree-related service interruptions for our customers,” said Jim Myers, president of West Virginia operations for FirstEnergy.

Mon Power will be conducting tree-trimming work in the following counties and communities this year in NCWV:

  • Harrison: Bridgeport, Lost Creek
  • Marion: Barrackville, Fairview, Farmington, Idamay, Mannington
  • Monongalia: Brookhaven, Dellslow, Granville, Morgantown, Osage, Wadestown, Wana
  • Pocahontas: Slaty Fork, Snowshoe
  • Preston: Albright, Bruceton Mills, Fellowsville, Terra Alta
  • Randolph: Elkins, Gilman, Huttonsville, Kerens, Montrose
  • Ritchie: Smithville
  • Taylor: Blueville, Grafton, Knottsville, Pruntytown
  • Tucker: Davis, Parsons, St. George
  • Upshur: Buckhannon
  • Webster: Webster Springs

