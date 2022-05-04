“May the works I’ve done speak for me.” Nadine Williams Ezelle has done much work, and much speaking. Her words resonated for nearly a century, but her work on this earth was completed early Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022. “When I’m resting in my grave, there’s more to be said; may the works I’ve done speak for me.” She is now at rest and transitioning to eternal peace. Mrs Nadine Williams Ezelle was born in Fairmont WV to the late John Barker Williams and Lettie Edwards Williams on January 31, 1926. She was the youngest of 5 children and the last surviving child of this union. Growing up, she learned about the merits of hard work, faith, and grace; qualities that undoubtedly gave her strength until her final days. She cared for both of parents while simultaneously raising 5 children. “Let the works I’ve done speak for me.” Mrs Ezelle was a product of segregated schools having been a proud graduate of Dunbar High School, class of 1945. She later moved to Washington DC to attend the prestigious Howard University where she studied History. Upon returning to Fairmont in 1950, she met and married William Taft Ezelle. Together they raised Sharlene, Ray, Lambert, Lettie, Geno, and some years later, Gina. To say she was an active member of the community is understatement. In addition to her role as a parent and a devoted wife, she participated with the Republican Party serving as committee chair for a number years, as well as serving as the treasurer for the Dunbar Homecoming Association. Having been taught to follow the words of God, she served as treasurer for Trinity United Methodist Church and was a faithful member of the congregation until her death. She also operated Evergreen Cemetery, founded by her father in 1925, with her son Lambert. Additionally, she served any capacity where she felt she could make a difference in someone’s life. Whether it was chairing a fundraiser, helping people register to vote, or helping them navigate through personal affairs, she never failed to take time to lift someone in their time of need; selflessly and never accepting more than a simple “thank you”. “The works I’ve done, sometimes it seems so small, seems like I’ve done nothing at all, but may the works I’ve done speak for me.” She sadly leaves behind to cherish her memory son Lambert Ezelle of Fairmont, WV and daughters Lettie Ezelle Chapman of Birmingham, AL and Gina Ezelle, also of Fairmont, WV. She also leaves in her indomitable image, 12 grandchildren and 12 great children in addition to several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband William, children Sharlene, Ray, and Geno, and her siblings Lewis, Albert, Elsie, Clyde, and Eugene. Even with so much loss, she was blessed abundantly. “If I do right, you’re gonna see me through, may the works I’ve done speak for me.” Mrs Ezelle will lie in state on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 1pm to 8pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, Cleveland Avenue, Fairmont WV and from 12-1pm Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral proceedings will begin Friday, May, 6th at 1pm. After the funeral program, she will be taken back close to her childhood home and the property her father John founded known as Evergreen Cemetery. Her life has made full circle. The family wishes to thank all who have sent cards, extended their condolences, or have given support during this difficult time. Gratitude is also extended to Mrs Ezelle’s granddaughter, Lydia Horton Bailey. Lydia’s assistance during her grandmother’s final days came from the heart and never at any time went unnoticed. Granny lives in you now and forever. The work YOU did speaks not only for you, but of you. “How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant with the weak and the strong. Because someday in life, you will have been all of these.” George Washington Carver Nadine Williams Ezelle was all these all these and more. She is no longer of this earth, but now becomes a memory, leaving an indelible impact on everyone she’s met. She never forgot her early roots and died as she lived: with grace. Song Lyrics taken from “Let the Works I’ve Done Speak for Me” by Sullivan Pugh, copyright 1969 The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, 407 Cleveland Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the church on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Brad Bennett officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont, WV. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

