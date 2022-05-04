Norma Jean Yost, 88, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was born in Salem, WV on September 27, 1933, a daughter of the late Lee James Raad and Velma Marteney-Stocking. Norma was a member of Noah’s Ark Assembly of God in Fairview. Norma was the owner of Norma Jean’s Gift Shop in Fairview and Rivesville for over 41 years. She was an avid bowler and golfer. Norma is survived by her son, Rob Yost and his wife Marilesa of Bridgeport, WV; sister, Ingrid Raad-Grubb and her husband Jim of Fort Pierce, FL; brothers, Roy Stocking and his wife Cindy of Hammondsport, NY, Ronald Stocking and his wife Jacky of Martinsburg, WV, and Richard Stocking and his wife Margie of Buckhannon, WV; an aunt, Arlene Edgell and her husband Okey of Fairmont, WV; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Foceri, and an infant daughter, Norma Jo. In accordance with her wishes, private services were be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Gideons International PO Box 1453, Fairmont, WV 26554, or Noah’s Ark Assembly of God c/o Michael Parrish PO Box 309 Fairview, WV 26570. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

