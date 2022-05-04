Advertisement

Notre Dame plays host to East Fairmont baseball

Game to be continued on Thursday
Notre Dame baseball faces East Fairmont
Notre Dame baseball faces East Fairmont
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame played host to East Fairmont baseball as both teams look for wins in their final few regular season games.

The defense looked strong mid-game from both squads, Notre Dame rounding the inning with a smooth double play, knocking out runners at first and second.

Game play was delayed due to the storms, East Fairmont scored four runs at the top of the sixth to lead 7-4 at the moment.

Site and time of the delayed game is TBD.

