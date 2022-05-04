Robert F. McCutcheon, 86, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, surrounded by family. Bob was born in Gad, West Virginia, on November 28, 1935, the son of the late Fred A. McCutcheon and Dorothy Mae Skaggs. He spent his life as a teacher, coach, and administrator, working for 30 years in Ohio. Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman who loved spending time with family and friends, enjoying West Virginia’s lakes and mountains. He also bowled in leagues at Fairmont Bowling Center and loved watching Clint Eastwood films and Westerns in his free time. Bob is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Christina Adducchio-McCutcheon; son, Scott McCutcheon, his wife Elizabeth McCutcheon, and two children Nikolas and Samuel; daughter, Gail McCutcheon Swartz and husband Chris Swartz; son Benjamin Adducchio, wife Jessica Adducchio, and child Krystina; and brothers, Gary and Don McCutcheon, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Bob has chosen cremation and there will be no viewing. There will be a private memorial and remembrance service at Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont on May 7th. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

