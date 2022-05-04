Salem Women’s Water Polo heads to NCAA Nationals

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Today the Salem Women’s Water Polo team left West Virginia for the play-in round of the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships, where they’ll face Wagner to fight for a spot in the top eight.

When you think of West Virginia sports, water polo wouldn’t be the first to come to mind, but the Salem Women’s water polo team has set out to change that through their success.

“I think let’s say in like 1-0 year s if I look down at this school and she how much it’s grown, even just how much it’s grown in the past two years since I’ve been here, that’s a really good feeling to see that I was part of a crew that grew this school into what it is now,” said Taeghen Hack.

In only four years of existence, this team has transformed from a handful of women, into a force to be reckoned with at the national level, going up against powerhouses like UCLA, Stanford and Hawaii, schools that would never know of Salem if not for the water polo team.

“We just want the program, everyone to know, Salem in West Virginia because a lot of schools don’t know who we are and I think they kind of underestimate us,” said Courtney O’Shaughnessy.

Last year the Tigers won the WWPA Conference Championship, but in a Covid year, felt as through there was an asterisk on it, but they shut that down, taking this year’s victory over Cal Stat East Bay.

“I feel like a lot of people maybe don’t route for the same team out of Salem, they probably think last year was just a fluke, but here we came back and we showed them,” said Shemiyah Ross.

In a school tucked away off route 50, it could be the spot of one of the most diverse teams you’ll find around the state.

“Salem is something I always describe as a small town but a crossroads of the world. Everyone comes from somewhere else so it’s awesome to go win champion ships and all of that, but it’s more impressive for me to see a group of girls from all over the world , come together learn how to get along, be friends, play together a just how they develop their relationships from within the team, there’s no greater joy than that,” said Head Coach Justin Kassab.

Athletes hailing from nearly ten different countries, all with the common goal of putting Salem on the map.

“It’ the best feeling in the world to final actually show that we deserve this spot at NCAA’s, and we really worked hard to get here,” Hack said.

These ladies are talented, some competing in the sport for over a decade, others who have played for their national teams, but coming to this school has been a dream come true.

“Honestly its the biggest accomplishment of my life,” said Hack.

“I think since I started playing the sport honestly, I wanted to be here,” said Ross.

As the sole women’s water polo team in the state, their success and enthusiasm for the sport could be a way to inspire more, but for now, it’s pretty cool that they can call themselves the best women’s water polo team in the state.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.