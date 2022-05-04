Teen charged with DUI after crashing into police cruiser, injuring officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flemington teen has been charged with DUI after authorities say he crashed head-on into a police cruiser and injured an officer performing a traffic stop.

WVSP was dispatched to Corban Branch Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a Taylor County deputy was struck by another vehicle while investigating another traffic incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers arrived on the scene and saw the deputy’s police cruiser in the eastbound lane with a Toyota Tacoma touching front-to-front. Officers reported that the truck hit the police cruiser head-on.

Officers said another vehicle was in the ditch of the roadway, and the deputy was investigating this vehicle at the time he was struck. The vehicle in the ditch was allegedly also hit by the truck.

The driver of the truck, Joseph Dingeldein, 19, of Flemington, reportedly told officers he came around the turn and didn’t see the vehicle lights until the last minute. Dingeldein said he allegedly tried to avoid the crash but struck both vehicles. He also “attempted to provide aid to the injured officer,” according to the report.

Troopers said they were sitting in the car with Dingeldein and noticed an odor of alcohol on his breath and that his eyes were red.

Dingeldein then failed a preliminary breath test, the walk and turn test and the horizontal nystagmus test before being arrested and transported to the Taylor County Jail for processing shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Dingeldein allegedly told officers at the processing area that he “had not consumed any alcoholic beverages after the crash.”

The police report says the driver of the initial vehicle the deputy was on the scene to investigate was also arrested for DUI.

The injured Taylor County deputy had two staples put into his head injury, had a gouge in his leg with missing tissue, was suspected to have hip/pelvis injuries and possibly broken bones in both legs, according to the criminal complaint.

Dingeldein has been charged with DUI with serious bodily injury. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

