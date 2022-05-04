Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into lobby of Martinsburg VAMC

A vehicle crashed into the lobby of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center early Wednesday morning.
A vehicle crashed into the lobby of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center early Wednesday morning.(Martinsburg VAMC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle crashed into the lobby of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the veteran behind the wheel of the vehicle is being evaluated. There were no other injuries in the incident.

VA officials did a structural assessment before the car was removed from the lobby.

Officials are still working with authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

All operations at the medical center are fully operational despite the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Mon Power begins tree-trimming to prevent outages
Joseph Dingeldein
Teen charged with DUI after crashing into police cruiser, injuring officer
West Milford receives more than $600K for renovation to water system
Mon. Co. man indicted for allegedly producing child porn