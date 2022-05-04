Vehicle crashes into lobby of Martinsburg VAMC

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle crashed into the lobby of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the veteran behind the wheel of the vehicle is being evaluated. There were no other injuries in the incident.

VA officials did a structural assessment before the car was removed from the lobby.

Officials are still working with authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

All operations at the medical center are fully operational despite the incident.

