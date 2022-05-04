Advertisement

VIDEO: Hundreds of homes demolished after destructive tornado sweeps through city

The City of Andover shared a video that captured a destructive tornado moving through the area on April 29. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A destructive tornado was caught on camera last week in Kansas.

The City of Andover shared the tornado video from April 29 as the cyclone formed in southern Sedgwick County and then moved into the city.

KWCH reports the twister destroyed hundreds of homes in Sedgwick County and the City of Andover. Officials said less than ten people were injured, but one woman remained hospitalized with a back injury.

Luckily, officials reported no immediate deaths in the area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Oath Keeper from NC pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
DHS disinformation board’s work, plans remain a mystery
‘It’s just tragic’: Procession held for firefighter killed during rescue attempt
‘It’s just tragic’: Procession held for firefighter killed during rescue attempt
West Milford receives more than $600K for renovation to water system
West Milford receives more than $600K for renovation to water system
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV Evening Forecast for May 4, 2022
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV Evening Forecast for May 4, 2022