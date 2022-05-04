Advertisement

West Milford receives more than $600K for renovation to water system

(Arizona's Family)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Milford has been announced as a recipient of a $603,000 grant through the USDA Rural Development program to support reliable water and wastewater service.

The investment will be used to address needed renovations to West Milford’s water system.

The water system in West Milford has not been updated since 1965, according to Jeff Barnhart, Recorder for the Town of West Milford..

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is looking forward to the positive impacts this grant will have on West Milford.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin recognizes the importance of economic growth that comes with investing in communities.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for parts of NCWV
Fairmont man charged for stealing thousands from elderly woman
A Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg was the scene of a fight over doughnuts.
2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight
Harrison County Court House
Harrison County magistrate publicly admonished
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Joseph Dingeldein
Teen charged with DUI after crashing into police cruiser, injuring officer
Mon. Co. man indicted for allegedly producing child porn
The City of Clarksburg looks to residents while updating the city’s comprehensive plan
The City of Clarksburg looks to residents while updating the city’s comprehensive plan
Procession information for John Forbush
Procession information for John Forbush