West Milford receives more than $600K for renovation to water system

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Milford has been announced as a recipient of a $603,000 grant through the USDA Rural Development program to support reliable water and wastewater service.

The investment will be used to address needed renovations to West Milford’s water system.

The water system in West Milford has not been updated since 1965, according to Jeff Barnhart, Recorder for the Town of West Milford..

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is looking forward to the positive impacts this grant will have on West Milford.

West Virginians are passionate about their communities, and they take great pride in the place they call home. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have, and I will continue working hard to secure additional resources needed to strengthen our localities and improve the lives of our residents.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin recognizes the importance of economic growth that comes with investing in communities.

Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth in the region and across the state.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.