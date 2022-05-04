West Milford receives more than $600K for renovation to water system
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Milford has been announced as a recipient of a $603,000 grant through the USDA Rural Development program to support reliable water and wastewater service.
The investment will be used to address needed renovations to West Milford’s water system.
The water system in West Milford has not been updated since 1965, according to Jeff Barnhart, Recorder for the Town of West Milford..
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is looking forward to the positive impacts this grant will have on West Milford.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin recognizes the importance of economic growth that comes with investing in communities.
