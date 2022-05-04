West Virginia to receive more than $720K over ‘free’ TurboTax ad

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $728,699.97 to West Virginia customers who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, the attorney general said.

The money is part of the $141 million Intuit has to pay to customers across the United States.

According to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Intuit must suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign that lured customers to sign up with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying for services.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement.

The attorney general says he will continue to fight to protect West Virginia consumers from being a victim to deceptive tactics.

Using deceptive tactics to entice customers into using a service is a practice I will continue to fight to protect consumers in West Virginia. The victims of this scheme include low-income people and members of our military. This company took money from consumers who thought they were getting the service for free. This agreement will put this company, as well as others who are engaging in this unethical practice, in check.

An investigation into Intuit began after it was reported that the company was using deceptive digital tactics to steer low-income consumers toward its commercial products and away from federally-supported free tax services.

Intuit has offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the IRS Free File Program, a public-private partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, which allows taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 or less and members of the military to file their taxes for free.

In exchange for participating in the program, the attorney general says the IRS agreed not to compete with Intuit and other tax-prep companies by providing their own electronic tax preparation and filing services to American taxpayers.

The multistate investigation found that Intuit engaged in several deceptive and unfair trade practices that limited consumers’ participation in the IRS Free File Program, according to Morrisey.

The company used confusingly similar names for both its IRS Free File product and its commercial “freemium” product. Intuit bid on paid search advertisements to direct consumers who were looking for the IRS Free File product to the TurboTax “freemium” product instead. The attorney general says Intuit also purposefully blocked its IRS Free File landing page from search engine results during the 2019 tax filing season, effectively shutting out eligible taxpayers from filing their taxes for free.

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to millions of consumers who started using TurboTax’s Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible to file for free using the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

Affected consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services. Impacted consumers will automatically receive notices and a check by mail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.